UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday. 6,070,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session's volume of 4,248,678 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in UP Fintech by 19.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 6,367.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 446,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

