UNIUM (UNM) Price Reaches $7.00 on Major Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00010287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $47.52 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 6.99964916 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,024,704.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

