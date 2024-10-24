United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$128.50 and last traded at C$128.03, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.16.
The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.09% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter.
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
