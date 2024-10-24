On October 24, 2024, United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) disclosed its financial performance for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. The company presented a comprehensive overview of its results through a press release, which is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The press release encompasses the financial highlights and key metrics for the specified periods. Alongside the press release, United Bankshares, Inc. also provided a slide presentation of financial details pertaining to the third quarter of 2024, available as Exhibit 99.2. Furthermore, the Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document and denoted as Exhibit 104, has been included in the filing.

United Bankshares, Inc., based in West Virginia, operates as a financial institution offering a range of banking services. The company’s common stock, with a par value of $2.50 per share, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol UBSI.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was duly signed on behalf of United Bankshares, Inc. by W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on October 24, 2024.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

