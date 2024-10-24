UMA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.23 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, UMA has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $238.85 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00240545 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,814,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,801,669 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

