UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $139.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.