UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Industries will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ UFPI opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $139.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18.
UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.
