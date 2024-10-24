Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 451,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -981.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

