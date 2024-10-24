Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.470-9.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.47-9.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

TYL stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $582.22. 294,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.84 and its 200-day moving average is $524.37. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $606.93. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

