Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $28,530.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,117.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $9,850.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $57,720.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $19,340.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $1,982.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $33,983.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

Tucows Price Performance

NASDAQ TCX opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tucows stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,465 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of Tucows worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

