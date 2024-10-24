Trustmark Co. (TRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.2 %

TRMK opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

