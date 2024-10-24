TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.0784 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. TrueFi has a market cap of $98.20 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00241882 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,201,066 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,201,065.6552753 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0784942 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,988,364.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.