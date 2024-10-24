Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 846.61 ($10.99) and traded as high as GBX 934 ($12.13). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 931 ($12.09), with a volume of 638,967 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.28) to GBX 910 ($11.82) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 905.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 847.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,000.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

