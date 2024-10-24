Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $292.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

