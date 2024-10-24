Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 8,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

