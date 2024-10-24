TMC the metals Company Inc. recently announced that it has successfully amended its Working Capital Loan Agreement. This agreement, dated September 9, 2024, involved the Company as the borrower and Allseas Investments SA as the lender. The amendment, finalized on October 18, 2024, sees an increase in the loan amount from $5 million to $7.5 million.

The additional funds secured through this amendment are designated for general corporate purposes. It is worth noting that the details provided here are not exhaustive as to the rights and obligations of the involved parties. For a comprehensive understanding, interested parties are directed to refer to the complete text of the Amendment, which is included as Exhibit 10.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

This development signifies a strategic financial move for TMC the metals Company, positioning the organization to potentially enhance its operational capabilities and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the market.

The Company remains focused on sustaining its growth trajectory and maximizing shareholder value as it navigates the evolving landscape of the metals industry.

The filings related to this agreement are open for review, underlining the transparency and compliance measures adhered to by TMC the metals Company Inc. investors seeking more in-depth financial insights are encouraged to explore the detailed financial statements and accompanying exhibits filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

