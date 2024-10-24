TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.00, but opened at $119.00. TKO Group shares last traded at $118.71, with a volume of 225,042 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

TKO Group Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 799,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after buying an additional 272,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

