Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 21,142 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 21,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $15,645.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,794,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,147.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

