The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

St. Joe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 552,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,471,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

