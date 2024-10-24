The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 679.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 292.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

