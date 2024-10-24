The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Reduced by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

