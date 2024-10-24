The Charles Schwab Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

