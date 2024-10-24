The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.69.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

BK opened at $76.37 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $55,543,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 574,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

