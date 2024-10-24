TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.96.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

