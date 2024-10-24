TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

TFI International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TFII stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.96. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

