Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.
Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.
Textron Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23. Textron has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.
Textron Company Profile
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
