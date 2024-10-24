TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.70 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $127.55 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00040093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,158,445 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,797,597 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

