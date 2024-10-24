TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.49 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $128.93 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00039561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,147,625 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,784,605 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

