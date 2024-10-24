Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.350-19.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.35-$19.45 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
