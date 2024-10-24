Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.130-5.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.350-19.450 EPS.

NYSE:TDY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.52. 117,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.75 and its 200-day moving average is $409.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $473.55.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

