Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Director Acquires $10,077,000.00 in Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,096,764 shares in the company, valued at $137,610,302.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TECX stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. 81,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,518. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,169,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

