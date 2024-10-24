TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $145.47 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

