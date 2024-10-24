TD Cowen Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $56.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.74 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 128.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after buying an additional 467,647 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

