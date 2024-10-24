Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. 268,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,072 shares of company stock worth $2,052,157 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
