Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,442,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,052,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 99,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 975,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 348,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

