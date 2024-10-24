Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. NovoCure makes up 1.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of NovoCure worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 480,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 305.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 358,062 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 309,805 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 302,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 264,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 188,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

