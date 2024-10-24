Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. 149,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,676. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

