Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,100 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TOST traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,331. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,903.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,903.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $9,117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,436.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $38,394,140. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

