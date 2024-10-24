Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $201,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $749.29 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.62 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

