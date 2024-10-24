Tanager Wealth Management LLP Increases Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,641.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.