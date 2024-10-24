Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $271,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.09% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 179,798 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,715,000 after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,879,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

