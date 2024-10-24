Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires 550 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

