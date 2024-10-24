Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires 25,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

