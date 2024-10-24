Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1,780.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $70,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 385,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

