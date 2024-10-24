T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.56.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

