Susquehanna Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $77.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBR. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 128,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,265. The stock has a market cap of $752.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.11. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $115.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.