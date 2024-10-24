Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00. The company traded as low as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.14, with a volume of 38596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.18.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.50.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.53 million.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

