Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Stryker by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $363.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $255.22 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

