Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stride updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Stride Trading Up 39.1 %

NYSE LRN opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Stride has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.