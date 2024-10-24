StockNews.com Upgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Buy

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

Hexcel stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,643. Hexcel has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $54,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

