StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
APTO stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
