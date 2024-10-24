StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

About Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.